Proud of the entire team, they really played good cricket, says Harmanpreet after tri-series win

Colombo, May 11 After a dominant India registered a clinical 97-run win over Sri Lanka to win the women’s ODI tri-series, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she was proud of her team’s strong performance and playing good cricket to emerge victorious in Sunday’s final.

At the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, India’s emphatic win was fashioned by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana hitting a sublime 116 off 101 balls, as the visitors’ posted a mammoth 342/7. Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur then shined by grabbing figures of 4-38 and 3-54 respectively, as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 245 in 48.2 overs.

"Proud of the entire team, they really played good cricket. Really happy with the way we batted today. The improvement never stops though, such as areas like fielding, bowling and building good partnerships.”

“But the way the other batters apart from Smriti and me, the way they batted was a big positive. The way Sneh Rana bowled was also a big positive,” said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony.

That India managed to win the tri-series despite missing their first-choice bowlers due to injuries augurs well ahead of their tour of England in June-July. “Our medium pacers keep getting injured, so need to work on that. The team is working on that. But we're going to try and keep playing good cricket. There are a lot of positives to talk about, but just want the enjoy the moment right now," added Harmanpreet.

Smriti, who was named Player of the Match for hitting her 11th ODI century, said she found ways to get her runs once Sri Lanka’s bowlers became wayward in their lines and lengths. "I am a reluctant talker, but mostly we plan our innings to first assess the conditions.”

“Initially they held their lines and were very disciplined early on, but later on we found ways to score. All the wickets have been really good batting wickets. Not that great to bowl, but our bowlers did well regardless."

Sneh was adjudged Player of the Tournament for picking 15 wickets in just four matches in what was her first series for India in 50-over after her last appearance came in 2023. "I am very pleased to have contributed. After coming after so many months, I worked very hard, so I'm very grateful.”

“The plan was simple - just stick to pace-off deliveries and yorkers. Worked with the bowling coach a lot, and it worked out. (World Cup) Very confident, especially in my team, who worked so hard and played brilliantly."

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu reflected on the crushing defeat in the final, saying they need to work on their fielding, bowling and find some power-hitting batters ahead of this year’s ODI World Cup in India.

"First of a all congratulations to India, they played really well today. 300 plus is not easy to chase, we fought hard but we dropped some catches, and missed some runouts as well. Even our bowling unit struggled in the middle overs, but Smriti batted really well.”

“We have to improve our fielding, we dropped catches and missed runout chances throughout the tournament. SLC is trying to get new fielding coaches as well, so we need to work on it. We also need to improve our batting, we need some power hitters, but work needs to be done before the World Cup."

