PT Usha, Saina Nehwal reach UP ahead of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha'; South Africa's Keshav Maharaj extends wishes

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 : Indian Olympic medalist shuttler Saina Nehwal reached Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to take part in the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on Monday and expressed their delight, saying that she feels fortunate to have come for the event.

Besides Saina, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and star cricketers like Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have reached the state for the event. Other star cricketers who have received the invitation to attend the event are MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Saina said to the media in Lucknow, "I think this is my fortune that I could come here. We are celebrating after several years...We are awaiting the moment when the temple opens and we get to see the idol. It feels great to be here..."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1749079628436980038

PT Usha, the IOA president, has also reached Ayodhya. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Usha said that she is blessed to have reached the "holy soil".

"Feeling so blessed to have arrived on the holy soil, the Janmabhoomi of our revered Lord Ram! His principles and ethics continue to lead us on the right path and I feel honoured to be attending the Praan Pratishthaan tomorrow," said Usha in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/PTUshaOfficial/status/1748978259377955311

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, who is also from a Hindu family, also extended his wishes to the Indian community in South Africa ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

"Namaste everyone. I just want to wish my Indian community in South Africa for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow. May be there peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram." the South African said in a video.

https://twitter.com/keshavmaharaj16/status/1749055003376111620

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, said that Ram Temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm (Monday). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor