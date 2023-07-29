Punjab minister orders inquiry as sportsmen fall ill after breakfast at PIS Mohali

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 29 : Taking a serious note of the media reports about sportspersons falling ill during breakfast at Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) Mohali Centre, Punjab Sports Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, has ordered an inquiry into the matter and sought an action report within three days.

The sports minister has directed the special chief secretary sports to investigate the entire matter. "There will be no compromise with the health of the players and the government is fully committed to the health and safety of the players," he said.

He said that if a lapse is revealed in this case, the accused will not be spared.

Reportedly, a lizard was found in the food being served to the sportpersons at Sports Complex canteen on Saturday. Soon after this, some of the players who had come for practice started to vomit and fell sick.

Following information, a team of health department was called to look into the matter. All players had to be taken to Civil hospital.

Though players were stated to be out of danger, the incident prompted authorities to launch an investigation.

Following this, Punjab Sports Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, also reached the spot and took stock of the quality of food being served at the Punjab Institute of Sports in Phase-9 Sports Complex, Mohali.

The minister directed to take necessary action to provide a proper diet to the players.

The minister was also accompanied by Sports Director, Amit Talwar. "The Punjab government will not compromise on the health and food habits of players," the minister said during inspection.

