Purani Dilli 6 retain Rishabh Pant ahead of Delhi Premier League season 2 auctions

New Delhi, July 3 Purani Dilli 6, the semi-finalist of the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), have officially announced the retention of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season. Pant has been retained as a marquee player.

Purani Dilli 6 had a decent campaign in DPL 2024, showcasing solid performances throughout the league stage. However, their journey was cut short in unfortunate circumstances as the semi-final clash was called off due to rain. With Pant continuing to anchor the squad, the team is expected to build a more competitive unit heading into the 2025 season.

Expressing his excitement, Pant said, "The DPL serves as an excellent platform for young talent to showcase their skills and much credit is due to Rohan Jaitley and the DDCA for successfully organising this league. Many players from across the country have emerged and developed through the opportunities provided by the DPL, such as Digvesh Rathi and Priyansh Arya, among others.”

“Purani Dilli 6 truly feels like home, fueled by the vibrant energy of the Delhi fans and an unparalleled hunger to win. Following a promising season last year, our determination to succeed has only intensified, and we are optimistic about returning even stronger this year,” Pant added.

Speaking about the Pant, Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia said, "Rishabh Pant is not just a world-class cricketer but also the heartbeat of Purani Dilli 6. His leadership, experience, and flair give us the edge. We're building a strong squad around him, and we're confident of going all the way this year."

Meanwhile, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has officially announced the addition of two new men’s franchises to the Delhi Premier League. The Outer Delhi and New Delhi franchises will debut in the 2025 season, expanding the league from six to eight teams.

The player auctions for the upcoming season are scheduled to take place in the national capital on July 6 (Men) and July 7 (Women) as the DPL continues its strong commitment to gender-inclusive cricket.

Season 2 of DPL will once again be held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Match dates and full fixtures will be released after the completion of the player auctions.

