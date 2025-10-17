PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes set for tough test against hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 : After edging out Calicut Heroes in a five-set thriller, Bengaluru Torpedoes will be looking to carry their winning momentum when they take on hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks in their next clash of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

The Torpedoes showcased their fighting spirit in their previous outing, holding their nerve to clinch a 20-18, 20-18, 7-15, 11-15, 15-12 win over Calicut. While Sethu and Joel Benjamin starred in attack, the power and consistency of Jalen Penrose and the team's composure in the decisive fifth set were key in sealing the result, a release said.

Standing in their way now are the Hyderabad Black Hawks, who come into the contest on a high after registering a commanding 3-1 victory over Goa Guardians on Wednesday. The home team looked in fine form, with Brazilian attacker Yudi Yamamoto leading from the front and Sahil Kumar making a strong impression at the net with his all-round play.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bengaluru Torpedoes Head Coach and two-time Olympic medallist David Lee said, "The win over Calicut was a real test of character for our group. We've shown that we can dig deep and respond under pressure, which is exactly what we want to see at this stage of the season. Hyderabad are a strong, physical side with great momentum after their last win, so it's going to be about staying sharp, serving tough, and keeping our rhythm through the game," as quoted from a release by Prime Volleyball League.

"Our focus remains on building consistency. The boys are getting more confident with each match, and we're starting to see our combinations click. Saturday will be another opportunity to push ourselves against one of the most balanced teams in the league," he added.

The encounter promises to be a high-voltage affair, as Bengaluru aim to seal their spot in the semi final, while Hyderabad will look to capitalise on home advantage and extend their winning run in front of a passionate local crowd.

