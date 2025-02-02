Ranji Trophy: Quarterfinal between J&K and Kerala to be held in Pune, confirms MCA

Pune, Feb 2 The Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match between Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala will be held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune from February 8-12, confirmed the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on Sunday.

IANS had previously reported sources saying the quarter-final match will be played in Pune instead of Jammu, the home ground of Jammu & Kashmir Ranji team, due to winter weather conditions in the city. Now, the MCA has confirmed that relocation of the quarter-final happened from Jammu to Pune due to potential weather concerns it got in communication from the BCCI officials.

“We have a good infrastructure to host the game of cricket, and I’m sure it will be a great playing experience for both teams under these conditions. We hope to witness a competitive contest and wish both Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala the very best,” said MCA President Rohit Pawar.

As per the new rules, Jammu and Kashmir will be the host team as it ended Elite Group A as the table-toppers with 36 points. “We have a great record of hosting games while strictly abiding by and fulfilling the BCCI’s guidelines. Our venue poses no weather concerns, which made it an ideal choice for this crucial match,” added MCA Secretary Kamlesh Pisal.

Jammu & Kashmir have sealed their spot in the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy after five years. On the other hand, Kerala has qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time in six years, making it just their third appearance in the quarter-finals of the first-class tournament’s history.

Other quarter-final matches set to start on February 8 include Vidarbha-Tamil Nadu clash to be played at VCA Stadium in Nagpur, Haryana-Mumbai face-off at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli and Saurashtra-Gujarat meeting at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. It will be followed by two semi-finals happening from February 17-21, before the title clash takes place from February 26 to March 2.

