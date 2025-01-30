Ranji Trophy: When such a big cricketer comes in between, you get excited, says Upendra on Kohli

New Delhi, Jan 30 On a day when Virat Kohli’s grand return to domestic cricket was the main talking point on Day One of the Ranji Trophy match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Railways wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav made a big impact through a solid 95, laced with ten fours and a six to take Railways from 66/5 to a respectable 241.

He admitted that when a cricketer of Kohli’s stature arrives for a domestic game, players are bound to get excited, especially with the euphoric atmosphere provided by more than 15,000 people in attendance for the first-class match.

“Generally, when we play Ranji Trophy, there is not a lot of crowd. Obviously, because of Virat bhaiya, there is a lot of crowd. It feels good when a big player comes to play domestic cricket. Yes, it was overwhelming. When I was in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, although I could not come to the playing XI, the cheering of the crowd gave me a different feeling. So, today I felt something like that.”

“It was normal. Our coaches also told us that we have to play in a normal manner and have to give our best performance. Obviously, we were inspired. I won't say that we were under pressure. When such a big cricketer comes in between, you get excited. The intensity was very high because of the crowd. Also, we are all entertainers and when the crowd comes, we feel good.”

“During the time I made my debut for Uttar Pradesh, I remember when Suresh Raina used to play domestic games, there used to be a lot of crowd in Green Park. Like, whenever a big player comes, the crowd always comes. You can say half, but there were people (when a player like Raina played domestic cricket),” said Upendra to reporters at the end of day one’s play.

Asked if there was pressure on Railways batters due to playing in front of a big crowd for the first time, Upendra replied in negative. “No, it's not like that at all. We have to give credit to the bowlers. They put in good balls at the start. We were trying our best, but the wicket had a little help for the bowlers in the morning. But later on, we had a good partnership.”

Upendra was primed to get his third century of the ongoing red-ball domestic season but was caught out five runs away from it as he danced down the pitch to smack Sumit Mathur over long-off, but holed out in the deep. “I won't say it was a tiring one, but I was confident that I could clear it. But it didn't happen.”

“I had been stopping a single for a long time, as I wanted him (Himanshu Sangwan) to get used to it, and he plays better against spinners and fast bowlers. I thought there might be a problem because the ball was swinging at that time as well.”

“If your team's wickets fall, then you have to take some time and see how it feels while playing. I had to take some time, as when the ball was moving, you have to play close to the body, so this was the planning,” he elaborated.

Upendra, 28, was in the India A set-up for a few series – like remained once unbeaten against Bangladesh and made 77 against New Zealand in Bengaluru. But of late, with younger keepers emerging, Upendra hadn’t been in the reckoning.

“I don't know what the selectors are watching for. My job is to keep making runs. My T20 and 50-over games went well. I am hopeful of scoring runs ahead, and I want to give my best for my team. I want to score as much as possible for my team and win them matches. I am not thinking much about the future, as it is not in my hands,” he added.

Asked if he ever thought about whether he would have got into the Indian team if he was still playing for Uttar Pradesh, Upendra remarked, “I have never felt that way. Everyone tells me that though. But personally, I don't feel that way. I feel that the job of the selectors is also tough. As a player, my job is to make runs for my team and I want to be hopeful to continue doing it in the future.”

For day two’s play, with Kohli certain to come out to bat, Upendra expressed confidence over bowlers sticking to their plans against him. “We had a bowlers' meeting and made a plan. Obviously, I cannot tell you that. Come tomorrow, we will be energetic.”

“Everyone feels that the bowlers should not be carried away. It’s basic – like bowl in a good length area. All the bowlers should bowl well, whether it is against Virat bhaiya or any other batter. A good ball is a good ball.”

He signed off by saying the Railways board are working on getting a main base for the team to play their home games in the next domestic season. “Our railway board is working on this. We are getting 2-3 grounds. In our last match, there was a problem in Karnail Singh Stadium. That's why we didn't get a match there this time. We are hopeful that our railway board will get a centre ready in time.”

