"Ready to pack a punch": Nikhat Zareen on Olympics debut in Paris

Paris [France], July 27 : Indian boxer and current women's world champion Nikhat Zareen expressed her excitement for her Olympics debut, saying that she feels ready to "pack a punch and fulfill her dream" of a medal.

Zareen will be the part of a star-studded boxing contingent at the Paris Olympics, her first ever.

Taking to X, Zareen wrote, "Bonjour Paris! I've dreamt of this moment. Now that I'm here, let's make it unforgettable and win some hearts! Ready to pack a punch and fulfill my dream. Let's go! #Paris2024."

Bonjour Paris! I've dreamt of this moment. Now that I'm here, let's make it unforgettable and win some hearts! Ready to pack a punch and fulfill my dream. Let’s go! 🇮🇳🙌🏻🥊#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/8jwQU9o3Bx— Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) July 24, 2024

Heading into the multi-sport extravaganza, Zareen has a lot of accolades that have put her in a good stead. She is the current International Boxing Association (IBA) world champion in 50 kg category, having won her title in March last year.

She also secured a Commonwealth Games gold at Birmingham in 2022 in the light flyweight category. A year later, she won a bronze medal at the Asian Games Hangzhou in the lightflyweight category.

Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain secured difficult match ups in the draws announced for their respective weight categories in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nikhat, the world champion boxer, secured a match up against Germany's Carina Kloetzer in the opening round of the women's 50 kg boxing but her next match could come against China's Wu Yu, the defending Asian Games champion, as per Olympics.com.

Wu Yu is also the top seeded boxer in Paris 2024 in women's 50 kg and is also the 52 kg division world champion. Nikhat on the other hand, is the reigning world champion in 50 kg category.

If Nikhat manages to overcome the Chinese challenger, she could face Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat or Uzbekistan's Sabina Bobokulova in the quarterfinals. She had lost to the Uzbek opponent in February during the Strandja Memorial final. Sabina had also defeated Wu Yu in the semifinal of that event. Chuthamat had also beaten Nikhat in the semifinals on-route to her Asian Games Hangzhou silver last year.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist, Lovlina, will be starting her campaign against the Sunniva Hofstad of Norway in the women's 75 kg category. She could also get a match-up against China's Li Qian In the quarter-finals, who had defeated her in the Asian Games women's 75 kg final just last year. Qian is also a two-time Olympic medalist.

Jaismine Lamboria will be locking horns against Philippines' Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Nesthy Petecio in her opener in the women's 57 kg category.

If Jaismine moves to the second round, her next opponent will be the third-seeded Amina Zidani from France, the current European champion in this weight category.

Asian Games bronze medalist Preeti Pawar will be boxing against Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in the round of 32.

Coming to the men's boxing event, Amit Panghal and Nishant Dev will kickstart their campaign in the round of 16 of 51 kg and 71 kg categories after receiving opening round byes.

Amit's opening bout will be against the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba while Nishant is scheduled to face Ecuador's Jose Rodriguez Tenorio.

The boxing events at Paris 2024 will begin with preliminary rounds on July 27 at the Arena Paris Nord.

Paris 2024 Olympics boxing: Draw for Indian boxers

-Women 50kg: Nikhat Zareen vs Maxi Carina Kloetzer (GER) - Round of 32

-Women's 54kg: Preeti Pawar vs Vo Thi Kim Anh (VIE) - Round of 32

-Women's 57kg: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (PHI) - Round of 32

-Women's 75kg: Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (NOR) - Round of 16

-Men's 51kg: Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (ZAM) - Round of 16

-Men's 71kg: Round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Rodriguez Tenorio (ECU) - Round of 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor