Real Madrid denied extra rest, must begin La Liga season as scheduled

New Delhi, Aug 1 A Spanish football federation judge has rejected Real Madrid's request to delay their opening match of the 2025-26 La Liga season, citing no violation of the established rest period rules.

The club had hoped to push back their scheduled game against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 19 (local time), arguing insufficient recovery and preparation time following their participation in the Club World Cup.

Madrid’s campaign at the international tournament ended on July 9, when they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Club representatives claimed that the early league fixture - just 41 days later - violated terms in the collective bargaining agreement governing professional football in Spain. They contended that players were not granted adequate time for both rest and tactical preparation ahead of the new domestic season.

However, in a decision released Thursday, RFEF judge Jose Alberto Pelaez ruled that Madrid’s players began their rest on July 11 and had been afforded the 21 consecutive days of rest required under the agreement. He further clarified that the regulations do not stipulate an additional mandatory preparation period after the rest phase, countering arguments made by both Real Madrid and players’ union AFE.

The ruling leaves Madrid with the option to appeal within 48 hours, though the outcome appears firmly rooted in the current legal framework.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will kick off their league campaign on August 16, with an away match against Real Mallorca while Atletico Madrid are set to face Espanyol on August 17.

Despite their high-profile summer, Real Madrid must now shift focus quickly as they prepare to launch another demanding domestic campaign without the schedule relief they sought.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor