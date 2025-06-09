Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso begin preparation for FIFA Club World Cup

Madrid, June 9 Real Madrid returned to training on Monday, completing the first session led by Xabi Alonso as first-team head coach. The Madridistas begin preparations for their participation in the Club World Cup, ahead of their opener on Thursday, June 19 (IST).

Madrid will begin their campaign against Al Hilal at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in a Group H clash. They will then face Mexican side C.F. Pachuca and Bundesliga side RB Salzburg.

Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Brahim Diaz completed part of the session with the group.

The day's training got underway with fitness work out on the pitch. The players then completed a series of demanding exercises focusing on possession, control, ball movement and pressing on a half pitch and then full pitch. The session at Real Madrid City concluded with a series of running drills.

Antonio Rudiger, Ferlan Mendy, Endrick, and Eduardo Camavinga continued their recovery processes, while Federico Valverde worked out using the indoor facilities.

Alonso joined Real Madrid after announcing his departure from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, concluding a historic reign at the club. Under Alonso's guidance, Leverkusen achieved historic milestones, most notably clinching their first-ever Bundesliga title in the 2023–24 season without a single defeat - a feat unparalleled in German football history.

The team also secured the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup, completing a remarkable domestic treble. Their unbeaten streak extended to 51 matches across all competitions, setting a new European record before a loss in the Europa League final to Atalanta.

Alonso had begun his coaching career at Real Madrid's youth academy, managing the U14 A team during the 2018-2019 season, where he won the League and the Champions Tournament.

The new-look FIFA Club World Cup, featuring 32 teams, kicks off in the United States on June 14 and runs through to the final on July 13.

