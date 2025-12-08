Rohit made me comfortable, allowed me to be free with him and express myself, says Shardul

New Delhi, Dec 8 India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur said veteran opener Rohit Sharma made him feel comfortable and encouraged self-expression, something which he is now eager to experience again in the Mumbai Indians' camp for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Ahead of retentions, Thakur was traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to the Mumbai Indians, a side where he was a support bowler in 2010. "Abhi aur pata chalega jab sath me baithenge toh. Kaafi masti hogi. He made me comfortable, he allowed me to be free with him, and he allowed me to express myself. We became comfortable with each other, and he played a major part in it”, Thakur was quoted as saying by the franchise’s website on Monday.

Thakur, who’s played 13 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for India, noted that the exposure to the MI dressing room environment in IPL 2010 instilled the professionalism in him to achieve greater things in his cricketing career.

“I was made to play practice games. I bowled with a new ball, so that boosted my morale and confidence to another level, and I was picking wickets. I was lucky enough to experience the dressing room early in my days,” Thakur said.

“I was already feeling comfortable in front of senior players. Somewhere down the line, whatever the way I was treated during the Mumbai Indians camp, also, that small gesture from the Mumbai Indians helped me a lot to grow in my career,” he added.

Thakur, who is turning out for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, also credited MI Director of Cricket Rahul Sanghvi and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey for their daily guidance and inputs shaping his growth as a professional cricketer.

“I was seeing Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Andrew Symonds, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu… and I’m sharing the same dressing room with them. It was surreal,” he concluded.

Mumbai Indians, along with Chennai Super Kings, are the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), claiming five titles apiece. MI have, among others, picked Thakur to bolster their squad, hoping to win their sixth title in the upcoming IPL 2026.

