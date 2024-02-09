Rugby India set to launch Rugby Premier League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU), as part of its goals of spreading the development of the sport across the country, announced that they will be launching a first-of-its-kind franchise-based league for Rugby to be called the Rugby Premier League (RPL).

The league will feature some of the best 7s rugby talent internationally as well as from India. The league, to be played in the 7s format of the sport, is slated to be held in September this year and will feature six teams in its inaugural season.

"This is a landmark moment for India and Indian Rugby. Rugby is one of the biggest sports globally and India has been making steady progress in the sport for the last few years. This strengthened our belief that now is the right time for us to take the leap towards starting a professional league in India. We are confident that the RPL will be a game-changer for Indian Rugby by providing our players a platform to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world and showcase their talent. The RPL will be a world-class product," president of the Indian Rugby Football Union, Rahul Bose said, according to IRFU release.

Expressing his enthusiasm at partnering with the Indian Rugby Football Union for organising amd marketing the Rugby Premier League, Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd said, "We at Baseline are extremely delighted to partner with Rugby India and play a part in developing the first franchise-based rugby league. Rugby is a global sport and it has all the elements of being a great TV and on-ground sport with its fast-paced, action-oriented style of play, with points scored every other minute."

