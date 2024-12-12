"Run for Viksit Rajasthan": CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off event in Jaipur, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore emphasizes fitness initiatives

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 : Jaipur witnessed a significant event as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the "Run for Viksit Rajasthan" to commemorate the completion of one year of the BJP government in the state. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of over 5,000 youth, all running to symbolize their commitment to the state's development.

The run began with a tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, where CM Bhajanlal Sharma honoured several distinguished sportspersons, including para shooter Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, and Sundar Singh Gurjar, recognizing their contributions and achievements.

Addressing the gathering, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore highlighted the importance of fitness and health initiatives started by the Prime Minister.

He stated, "The PM started many programmes including Fit India, to make sure all of you are fit and healthy.... Another important thing he mentioned is that India's youth should eat good food... He encouraged Yoga as well... Let's take a vow as we run together today, that whatever we do, we do it to make our country and our state better. That is why we have organised 'Run for Rajasthan.'"

The event was a vibrant celebration of youth, fitness, and commitment to the state's progress, reflecting the government's dedication to fostering a healthy and proactive community in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made achievements in infrastructure including education, health.

MOUs worth Rs 15 thousand crore have been signed for sports and players.

Sports policy will be brought. "Run for Rajasthan" will now take place every year on December 12.

