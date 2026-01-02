Sai Sudharsan faces lengthy spell on sidelines after fractured rib rehab begins at CoE

New Delhi, Jan 2 Young India left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan faces a length spell on the sidelines after sustaining a right rib fracture during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad.

As per sources, Sudharsan, who has played six Tests and three ODIs for India, has fractured the ‘anterior cortex of seventh right rib’ while diving to complete a run in the match. With him checking into the BCCI CoE facility on December 29 in Bengaluru, Sudharsan is now unlikely to play in Tamil Nadu's remaining games in the ongoing domestic season.

“Sai Sudharshan reported to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on 29th December 2025 with a history of injury to the right side of the rib cage sustained while diving during running between the wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on 26th December 2025.

“He had a prior incident involving the same region approximately one week earlier while batting in the nets, when he was struck by the ball. A follow-up CT scan revealed a slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib,” said sources aware of details in the scan report to IANS on Friday.

With India scheduled to play their next Test series against Sri Lanka in August, Sudharsan's immediate target will be to regain full fitness ahead of IPL 2026, which is likely to begin on March 26. It is understood that recovery from injuries like this normally varies from six to 12 weeks.

Sudharsan has formed a successful opening partnership for Gujarat Titans alongside captain Shubman Gill, making his availability crucial to the franchise's plans, especially considering he was the leading run-getter in IPL 2025.

“At present, Sai is undertaking lower- body strength and conditioning work with appropriate protection to the injured rib to facilitate healing, and he has responded well to the program.

“Upper-body training will be introduced once acute symptoms settle over the next 7-10 days, following which he will be gradually progressed into a structured upper-body strength and conditioning program,” further said sources.

Apart from Sudharsan, right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer is also at the CoE to be match fit by recovering from a serious spleen injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

Batting all-rounder Riyan Parag has also been at the CoE to recover from a shoulder niggle, which has led to him giving Assam’s games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy a miss.

