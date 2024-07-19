Samarthanam Trust inaugurates mini science lab at government school in Haryana

Gurugram (Haryana), July 19 Samarthanam Trust for Disabled inaugurated advanced mini science labs in two government schools here for holistic development through both education and sports.

Two government schools where mini science labs are inugurated are namely Government Senior Secondary School in Nawada, and Government Senior Secondary School in Naharpur.

These state-of-the-art science labs are designed to be inclusive and accessible, allowing blind students and other children with disabilities to engage in scientific learning with ease.

The inauguration ceremony took place with the support of Samarthanam Trust's corporate partner, OSRAM. Key attendees included Managing Director Arvinder Singh, Head HR Sanjeev Tripathi, and Legal Counsel Asia Pacific & Company Secretary Gagan Aggarwal.

Mahantesh GK, founder of Samarthanam Trust for Disabled, and Shailender Yadav, Director of Samarthanam Trust for Disabled North India, have been instrumental in this initiative. Shailender, though unable to attend the ceremony due to prior commitments in the US, shared his thoughts.

"It is a great moment for me to contribute to improving the standard of education and making science more accessible for government school students. As someone born 100% blind in Rewari, I understand the importance of education and the role of teachers in shaping lives. Over the last two years, Samarthanam has worked tirelessly to enhance infrastructure in 20 government schools in Haryana, and we aim to extend this effort to areas such as Rewari, Mahendragarh, and Narnaul," said Shailender in a statement.

"Although I do not have eyesight, I have a vision to develop government schools to be better than public schools. I always feel proud to have received my entire education from a government school. I believe that with the initiative of Samarthanam Trust, this mission will be possible in South Haryana," he added.

Meanwhile, Samarthanam's sporting spirit extends through its sports wing, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI). Established in 2010, CABI aims to nurture the cricketing dreams of visually impaired players, offering them a platform to showcase their exceptional talent in blind cricket.

Last week, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled inaugurated a new training regime for visually impaired women and girls in Delhi. The "Training in Blind Cricket for Visually Impaired Girls and Women in Delhi" project aims to identify and train 50 visually impaired girls and women with a passion for cricket over three months, with key support from the Australian High Commission in New Delhi.

