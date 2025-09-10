Sancho is ‘ready to move into peak years’ of his career with Aston Villa

New Delhi, Sep 10 English forward Jadon Sancho will be hoping to hit the ground running at his new club. The England international joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan and is now ready to move into the peak years of his career.

Sancho has been playing at the highest level of the club game since he was a teenager, particularly impressing for Borussia Dortmund during his time in the Bundesliga, before signing for Manchester United.

Last term, the winger was on loan at Chelsea, where he helped the London club win the UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring in the final against Real Betis.

“Having played for such huge clubs, I feel ready to move into the peak years of my career. Hopefully, I can bring that experience to Villa. I just can’t wait to get started,” said Sancho to JioHotstar.

The 25-year-old also went on to reveal the huge influence Unai Emery had on his move to Birmingham.

“When I first spoke to the manager, he immediately gave me belief and confidence. He showed me his vision and goals for this season, and that really inspired me. He definitely persuaded me. I can’t wait to work under him.”

Sancho should not have too much trouble settling into unfamiliar environments having already played with Villa’s new signing, Victor Lindelof, for Manchester United. Lindelof has represented United 284 times, since his arrival from Benfica in the summer of 2017, and won Emirates FA Cup and League Cup winners' medals during his time with the Red Devils.

“I’ve shared the locker room with Victor for many years, so it was really nice to see him as I came in,” he added.

Sancho also talked about his relation with his Villa teammates and is excited to get started with his team.

“I’ve played with Tyrone Mings at England, and I know Ezri Konsa, Morgan Rogers, Ian Maatsen, and Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund. I’m really looking forward to meeting the boys and getting started,” Sancho concluded.

