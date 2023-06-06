Sanjana Sood and Harmehar Lally Wins Bronze at Shotgun World Cup in Germany

Suhl [Germany], June 6 : Sanjana Sood, the brilliant shooter from India, has emerged victorious in the thrilling Skeet Mixed Team Final at the prestigious Shotgun World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Sood's outstanding performance and unwavering focus throughout the competition have secured her a podium finish.

The Skeet Mixed Team Final event showcased the finest marksmanship talents from around the globe.

Sood, in partnership with her esteemed teammate Harmehar Lally, defeated their Swedish opponents David Jonsson and Felicia Rose in a shoot-off.

They showcased their remarkable synergy and precision, surpassing all expectations and their exceptional skills and unwavering determination propelled them to a well-deserved triumph, leaving their competitors in awe.

The Shotgun World Cup is renowned for its challenging nature and the caliber of athletes it attracts. Sanjana Sood's triumph in such a highly competitive environment is a testament to her unparalleled talent and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Her victory further solidifies her position as one of the most accomplished and promising shooters in the world.

Speaking about her remarkable achievement, Sanjana Sood expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "I am honored and humbled to have won my first medal in an international event."

"This victory is a culmination of years of my hard work, sacrifice, and the unwavering support of my team and loved ones. I am incredibly proud to represent my country on the international stage and will continue to strive for excellence."

Sanjana Sood's remarkable feat not only brings pride and glory to her nation but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring shooters worldwide.

Her dedication and unwavering passion for her sport set a remarkable example for the younger generation, encouraging them to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

The Shotgun World Cup in Suhl, Germany, marks another incredible milestone in Sanjana Sood's shooting career.

As she celebrates this remarkable achievement, her fans and well-wishers eagerly anticipate her future endeavors, confident that she will continue to raise the bar and make her mark in the shooting world.

