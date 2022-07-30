Sanket Sagar from Maharashtra wins first medal for India at Common Wealth Games 2022
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 30, 2022 03:52 PM2022-07-30T15:52:26+5:302022-07-30T15:53:26+5:30
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar brought home India's first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, as he returned with a silver medal in the 55kg men's final on Saturday. Earlier, Sanket Sargar lifted 135 kg in his first attempt of clean and jerk before missing his weight of 139 kg in his second and third attempt at the Men's 55kg weightlifting event to continue his dominance.