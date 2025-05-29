Satwiksairaj-Chirag move to quarterfinals of Singapore Open

Singapore City [Singapore], May 29 : The top Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Singapore Open tournament on Thursday.

'Sat-Chi', as they are known popularly, defeated the world number eight pair of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in a remarkable match which saw them come back from being down 19-21 in the first game to win the next two closely contested games by 21-16, 21-19.

The official X handle of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) posted, "Quarterfinals, here we come! Satwik/Chirag dig deep to take down World No. 8 Gutama/Isfahani in a thrilling R16 comeback: 19-21, 21-16, 21-19 . Big fight, big heart on to the Last Eight at the Singapore Open 2025!"

In the tournament's opener, the duo secured a win in straight games against the world number 41 duo of Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal of Malaysia by 21-16, 21-13.

This marks their first competition since pre-quarterfinal elimination at the All England Open in March. Chirag was injured while Satwik faced health issues, forcing them to exit the tournament.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, who failed to win the medal in the Paris Olympics, aim to recapture the magic that saw them make it to the semifinals of the Malaysia Open and India Open back to back this year.

The last Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title of the duo dates back to May 2024, when they won the Thailand Open.

Some results from day two of the competition:

Women's singles

-Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Han Yue (CHN) 17-21, 21-13, 21-7

-Unnati Hooda lost to Wang Zhiyi (CHN) 13-21, 21-9, 21-15

-Anupama Upadhyaya lost to Sung Shuo-yun (TPE) 21-12, 21-16

Men's singles

-Lakshya Sen lost to Lin Chun-yi (TPE) 15-21, 21-17, 13-5 retired

Women's doubles

-Amrutha Pramuthesh/Sonali Singh beat Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (JPN) via walkover

-Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand beat Chang Ching-hui/Yang Ching-Tun (TPE) 21-14, 19-21, 21-17

-Vaishnavi Khadkekar/Alisha Khan lost to Gronya Somerville/Angela Yu (AUS) 21-8, 21-9

Mixed doubles

-Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde beat Chen Zhi Yi/Francesca Corbett (USA) 21-16, 21-19.

