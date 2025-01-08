Saweety Boora "motivated" after being conferred with prestigious Arjuna Award

Chandigarh [India], January 8 : The Indian professional boxer Saweety Boora on Wednesday opened up on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award and said that she is feeling very motivated and wants to work hard in the future.

Earlier on January 2, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports released a statement and announced the names of recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards 2024. Indian professional boxer Saweety Boora was conferred with the Arjuna Award.

Speaking to ANI, Saweety Boora thanked her family members, coaches and all the Indians for supporting her. She also asked all the young girls to work on their dreams.

"I am feeling very motivated after being conferred with the Arjuna Award, I will work harder in the future as well... I want to thank my family, coaches and all the Indians for supporting me. I want to tell the girls that if you have a dream, then you are the one who has to work for it. There are many reasons to not do something; but, you only need one reason to do it... Till girls don't come forward, India can't achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat...," Saweety Boora told ANI.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, according to a statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Thursday announced the National Sports Awards 2024.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

