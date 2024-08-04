"Semifinal is difficult but...": Lakshya Sen's aunt Geeta Pant

New Delhi [India], August 4 : Ahead of his semi-final clash in the badminton men's singles event at the Paris Olympics Lakshya Sen's aunt Geeta Pant said that his upcoming match will be difficult but he has played well in the ongoing Summer Games.

Lakshya Sen will be in action against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the badminton men's singles semi-final match on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Geeta Pant said that they are proud of Lakshya Sen for playing at this level.

"He used to play badminton since he was a child. Today, we feel proud that he is playing at this level. We hope that he will bring Gold. Semifinal is difficult but he has played well in all the matches and he will win the semifinal for sure," Geeta Pant said.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen's uncle Bhartendu Pant said that the Indian shuttler has prepared for Olympic gold only.

"The journey has been good. He was prepared for the Olympic Gold only. He has worked hard, from mountains to the Paris. His father, coaches and all have worked hard and that's the result he is making a name for India. I hope and we are sure that he will win the semifinal and then the final to win Gold for the country." Bhartendu Pant said.

If we talk about head-to-head records between Lakshya and Axelsen, the Danish shuttler is a favourite. But in sports, it's not over until it's over.

The two of them have faced each other eight times in singles matches, where Axelsen won seven games. The Indian shuttler's single win against the Danish came in 2022 German Open semi-final bout, when Lakshya sealed a 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 victory.

In the 2024 Singapore Open, the two of them faced each other for the last time, and Lakshya lost narrowly by 21-13, 16-21, 21-13.

The upcoming match will be interesting as Lakshya Sen is currently in his best form and is also one of the medal contenders for India at the ongoing Summer Games.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

