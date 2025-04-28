Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali's YouTube channels banned in India after Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, April 28 Former Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali's YouTube channels have been banned by the Indian government in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former cricketers are not alone in facing the burn, as 16 other Pakistani YouTube channels have been banned in India for provocative and communally sensitive content, along with false and misleading narratives targeting India, its Army and security agencies.

The decision was taken by the Government of India based on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs following the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order," the message pops up on YouTube when searching for cricketers' channels.

After the ban, no content on his channel can be viewed on the platform in India. Akhtar had a massive viewership from his channel, as he is among the most vocal voices in Pakistan cricket.

The other banned channels include Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News HD, and Razi Naama.

Following the deadly attack, India launched a strong diplomatic offensive, summoning Pakistan's top diplomat in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handing over a formal Persona Non Grata note for all Pakistani military attaches.

The moves are part of a series of sweeping retaliatory actions by India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the assault a "cowardly attack on innocent civilians".

The attack, orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front, has triggered a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries.

In response to the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Modi, announced several stringent measures. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, expulsion of Pakistan's military attaches from New Delhi and a reduction in diplomatic staff at both High Commissions.

