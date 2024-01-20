Shoaib Malik ties knot with Pakistan actor Sana Javed

New Delhi, Jan 20 Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed tied the knot on Saturday.

Amid swirling rumors of Shoaib Malik's separation from former India tennis player Sania Mirza, the cricketer's Instagram post last year, wishing Sana Javed on her birthday, had sparked speculations about their relationship. The duo, once rumored to be dating, took their relationship to the next level, leaving fans intrigued.

As Shoaib Malik shared photos from the wedding, fans were taken aback, especially considering the headlines surrounding his alleged separation from Sania Mirza. Shoaib Malik, having divorced Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010 before marrying Sania Mirza, found himself in the midst of yet another high-profile relationship. Sana Javed, who was previously married to singer Umar Jaswal in 2020 and divorced in 2023, embraced this new chapter by changing her Instagram bio to reflect her new identity as Sana Shoaib Malik.

The unexpected union between the cricket star and the actor captivated fans on both sides of the border, creating a story that unfolded beyond the cricket pitch and the silver screen, intertwining the realms of sports, entertainment, and personal relationships.

