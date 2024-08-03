Shooting, Archery, Boxing - India's action-packed schedule for Day 8 of Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 3 : Star India shooter Manu Bhaker is eying a historic third medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics as she is set for the final of the 25 m pistol shooting event on Saturday.

At the women's 25m pistol qualification, Bhaker emerged as India's top performer keeping alive the prospects of a third medal.

After the precision stage, Bhaker has been ranked second overall with a score of 590-24x, showcasing her strong form. Her compatriot, Esha Singh, finished 18th with a score of 581 points.

The precision stage results highlight Bhaker's consistent shooting prowess, positioning her as a strong contender as the competition progresses. With her impressive performance so far, Bhaker is not only leading the Indian shooters but is also well-positioned to secure a medal. Notably, Bhaker has already earned two bronze medals in Paris, and she is now aiming to achieve an unprecedented third medal.

Bhaker will compete in the 25 m pistol shooting event final which will start at 1 PM IST.

The other shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon will be seen in action in their respective categories - Skeet Men's and Women's Qualification which will start from 12:30 PM IST.

If Anant Jet Singh Naruja manages to qualify for the final then his match will be at 7 PM IST.

Women's archers Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will compete in the Archery Women's Individual - 1/8 event at 1:52 and 2:05 PM IST. If qualified, then they will take part in their quarterfinal match at 4:30 PM IST, the semi-final clash at 5:22 PM IST, and the final encounter at 6:16 PM IST. If the players lose their semi-final match, then they will compete for a bronze medal at 6:03 PM IST.

Golfer Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will play Round 3 of Men's Individual Stoke Play from 12:30 onwards.

Sailer Vishnu Saravanan will be seen in action where he will compete in race 5 and 6 of Men's Dinghy ILCA 7. On the other hand, Nethra Kumanan will be seen in action at 5:55 PM IST in race 4, 5 and 6 of the Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 category.

Boxer Nishan Dev will take on Mexico's Marco Verde in the quarterfinals of the Men's Welterweight 71 Kg category.

