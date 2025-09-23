Shreyas Iyer requests a break from red-ball cricket: Reports

New Delhi, Sep 23 Ignored by the selectors for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and put in charge of the India A team, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly requested a break from red-ball cricket, ruling himself out of the upcoming two-match home Test series against the West Indies.

The decision came shortly after Iyer stepped down as India A captain and left the Lucknow camp midway through the ongoing series against Australia A.

According to an IE report, Iyer informed the BCCI that he is unable to play four or more consecutive days due to recurring physical issues. While he managed shorter stints in last season’s Ranji Trophy, the demands of Test and India A cricket make such flexibility unfeasible. Confronted with these challenges, he has decided to step away from the longer format.

This move marks another hiatus from red-ball cricket for Iyer, who was previously dropped midway through India’s home series against England in February 2024. He consulted the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee before formally notifying the BCCI, following his withdrawal from the second unofficial Test against Australia A.

Iyer had been expected to return for the West Indies Tests, especially after Karun Nair’s underwhelming performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. His recent appointment as India A captain was also seen as a step toward Test readiness.

Iyer’s red-ball record remains impressive, including a debut century and notable innings against New Zealand.

His recent domestic performances have been mixed, with highlights like 233 against Odisha followed by modest scores in the Duleep Trophy. In contrast, his white-ball form has been exceptional, including lifting the ICC Champions Trophy with India and leading Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final.

Iyer was also ignored by the selectors for the Men's T20 Asia Cup despite leading the Punjab Kings superbly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and also being among their top scorers. But the selectors seem to have zeroed in on Iyer as a red-ball player, something the Mumbai batter is not comfortable playing, as evident from this letter.

