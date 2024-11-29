SMAT: Delhi makes unique record in T20 cricket by using 11 players as bowlers

Mumbai, Nov 29 In a unique feat, Delhi became the first team in men’s T20 cricket history to use all 11 players for bowling during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Manipur at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

In a never-seen before tactic, the Ayush Badoni-led Delhi made sure that all of its players on the pitch bowled at least one over after being asked to bowl first, surpassing the previous record of a team using a maximum of nine bowlers in an innings.

Harsh Tyagi and Digvesh Rathi claimed two wickets each, while Badoni, Ayush Singh, and Priyansh Arya picked one wicket each as they showed their sharp bowling skills. Mayank Rawat, Himmat Singh and Anuj Rawat went wicketless, and proved to be expensive with an economy rate of over 10 as they restricted Manipur to 120/8.

In response, Delhi chased down the target in 19 overs, riding on opener Yash Dhull’s unbeaten 59, for the loss of six wickets and after being 44/4 at one point.

Delhi is in Group C, having an unbeaten streak with four wins from as many as matches. They currently have 12 points, and sitting comfortably ahead of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, all tied at 8 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor