Smriti Mandhana aims to carry Ratnagiri Jets' legacy in inaugural WMPL

Pune, June 2 As Season 3 of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) unfolds, all eyes will be on the Ratnagiri Jets, winners of the first two editions, who are set to return to the field with renewed focus as they begin their campaign for a potential third title in the men’s tournament.

But this year, the franchise has taken a big step and is ready to make a mark in the women's section, making its debut under the leadership of India stalwart Smriti Mandhana, in the inaugural Women’s Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL).

The women's team aims to carry forward the values and momentum that have defined the Jets’ journey so far as the franchise hopes to extend its dominance in men’s cricket while ushering in a new era of success in the women’s game.

Both teams are set to begin their MPL campaigns at the MCA International Stadium in Pune — with the men facing Eagle Nashik Titans on June 4 and the women taking on Raigad Royals the next day.

Mandhana, who hails from Mumbai and is the Icon Player of the women's team, said she is looking to emulate the men's team in setting high standards in the league.

“Being part of a franchise with a proven legacy of success is both an honour and a responsibility. The Ratnagiri Jets have set the benchmark in men’s cricket, and now it’s time for the women’s team to carry that forward. With a motivated, well-rounded squad full of exciting young talent, we’re ready to make a mark in the inaugural WMPL and bring the trophy home,” said Mandhana in the pre-season press conference in Pune on Monday.

With a balanced mix of seasoned performers and emerging talent, the franchise is poised to set a new benchmark in Maharashtra’s cricketing ecosystem — one that is inclusive, aspirational, and built for the future.

Known for their pioneering grassroots cricket development, Ratnagiri Jets have made long-term investments in infrastructure and talent nurturing across Maharashtra, with a strong focus on promoting women’s cricket, the franchise informed in a release on Monday.

The club’s structured training ecosystem, focus on youth exposure to competitive formats, and emphasis on inclusivity have made it a breeding ground for future champions from both urban and rural regions of Maharashtra, the release added.

"It’s an honour to work with a team so deeply committed to grassroots development. The talent emerging from Maharashtra, especially from interiors and underserved regions, is truly exciting. It reflects the depth, hunger, and readiness of young cricketers in the state. Our goal is to harness this potential into consistent, match-winning performances," said Ranjit Pande, Head Coach of the franchise.

Azim Kazi, captain of the men’s team, expressed confidence that his players will be able to replicate their past success.

"Wearing the Ratnagiri Jets jersey is a matter of pride, and leading the team in pursuit of a third straight title is an exciting challenge. The professional culture and strong support system here bring out the best in all of us. Our squad has a solid blend of experienced performers and promising youngsters, and we’re confident about the team and excited to replicate our past success once again," he said.

--IANS

