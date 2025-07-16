'Some games are more than wins or losses': KL Rahul reflects on Lord’s defeat

New Delhi, July 16 India’s sole centurion during the Lord’s Test, KL Rahul took to social media to reflect on the 22-run defeat at Lord’s, which saw the visitors fall behind with a 1-2 scoreline in the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, saying some games are "more than wins and losses."

Rahul alongside vice-captain Rishabh Pant, was the man who had to face the opening spell on Day 5. The wicket-keeper batter’s wickets were castled over by Jofra Archer before Rahul was caught plumb by Ben Stokes. This triggered India’s collapse and eventually made it too difficult for the India lower order to mount the target, despite best efforts from Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

"Some games are more than wins or losses. They test your spirit, your character and the learnings make you stronger," posted Rahul on Instagram.

Earlier, former India coach Shastri pointed out that Rishabh Pant's run-out in the first innings and Karun Nair's dismissal in the second tilted the balance in England’s favour, just when India seemed to have had the upper hand.

“The turning point for me in this Test match was, first of all, Rishabh Pant's dismissal (in the first innings). Ben Stokes, simply outstanding presence of mind to hit at the right end and pull it off on the stroke of lunch. Because India would have got a lead and they were in the driver's seat," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

“Having said that, again at 40/1 [in the second innings], I thought that was a huge lapse in concentration from Karun Nair to leave a straight ball, a nothing ball, to leave it and open the door for England. I thought that the timing of that dismissal turned things around,” he added.

Following the Lord’s Test defeat on Monday, the Indian cricket teams, both men and women, met King Charles III at Clarence House in London on Tuesday. He interacted with players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and others.

