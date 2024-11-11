Sr Men's National Hockey: Haryana, Manipur win matches to reach quarters

Chennai, Nov 11 Former winners Haryana and Manipur won their respective matches to seal their spots in the quarterfinals while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Telangana and Goans Hockey also won their matches on Day 8 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

The day’s action marked the end of the league phase of the competition. In the first quarterfinal, Hockey Punjab will take on Manipur Hockey, followed by Hockey Haryana facing Hockey Maharashtra. The third quarterfinal will see the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while the fourth quarterfinal will feature the Hockey Association of Odisha going up against Hockey Karnataka on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-1 in a Pool A fixture. Aman Sharma (2’) gave Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey the early lead, followed by goals from Mohd Sadiq (28’) and Arvind Yadav (59’). Roshanjeet Minz (15’) was the sole scorer for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

In a Pool B clash, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Mizoram 8-0. Rohit (31’, 34’, 47’, 58’) was in stellar form for Hockey Haryana as he registered four goals. Pardeep Singh Mor (4’), Joginder Singh (41’), Amit Chahal (52’) and Rajinder Singh (57’) also helped Haryana’s efforts.

In another Pool B encounter, Telangana Hockey defeated Hockey Himachal 5-4. Venkatesh Telugu (2’, 38’) and captain Sandeep Subedar (3’, 18’) both scored braces for Telanga along with a goal from Ravi Teja Cheekati (52’). For Hockey Himachal, Ayush (11’), Harsh (37’) Abhisekh (52’) and Kumar Vishal (55’) were the goal scorers.

In Pool G, Goans Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat, 6-0. Issub Sayyed (39’, 60’) top-scored with a brace for Goa. Suyesh Mayekar (2’), Vasu Dev (7’), Ayyaz Khan (17’), and Abhishek Pathak (29’) also made key contributions.

In Pool H, Manipur Hockey defeated Assam Hockey, 10-0. Laishram Dipu Singh (14’, 27’, 36’) scored thrice while Moirangthem Dhananjoy Meetei (52’, 54’) scored two goals. Ganendrajit Ningombam (3’), Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang (10’), captain, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (13), Bhakar Ningombam (45’), and Ningombam Jenjen Singh (46’) netted goals for Manipur Hockey as well.

