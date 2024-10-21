Sr Women Inter-Department Hockey: Railways clinch title with win over Indian Oil

New Delhi, Oct 21 The women's team of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secured a thrilling 3-1 victory over Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in the final of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women's Inter-Departmental National Championship 2024, avenging their defeat in last year’s summit clash. The match, held at New Delhi's Major Dhyanchand National Hockey Stadium, featured some of India’s top hockey stars and provided an electrifying conclusion to the tournament.

In a closely-fought contest, Indian Oil broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a stunning goal from Deepika. However, Railways responded immediately with a powerful strike from India’s most capped player, Vandana Katariya, levelling the score just a minute later.

The two teams remained neck-and-neck until the fourth quarter when Railways’ captain, Navneet Kaur, put her team ahead with a crucial goal. The victory was sealed by a final strike from Indian star Salima Tete, ensuring Railways' triumph with a 3-1 scoreline.

Having finished as the runner-up last year, Railways reversed their fortunes this time to lift the coveted trophy, while Indian Oil had to settle for the runner-up position.

The winner’s trophy was presented by Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, while the first runners-up trophy was handed over by V. Satish Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Oil Corporation. Salima Tete of Railways was named the Player of the Match for her outstanding performance in the final.

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) defeated the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a nail-biting bronze medal match. After regular time ended goalless, the match was decided through a tense penalty shootout, with CBDT emerging victorious 3-2.

The individual awards for the tournament were presented at the end of the event, recognising exceptional performances across various categories.

Best Goalkeeper: Deepa Sharma (CBDT)

Best Defender: Ishika Chaudhary (Indian Oil)

Best Midfielder: Neha (Railways)

Best Forward: Preeti Dubey (SAI)

Top Scorers: Mumtaz Khan (Indian Oil) & Navneet Kaur (Railways)

Best Player of the Tournament: Jyoti (Indian Oil)

