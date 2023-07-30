Sri Lanka Athletics National C'ships 2023: Priti, Sonia, Bal Kishan claim gold in Colombo 

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 30 : Indian athletes won four medals with three gold and one silver on the second day at the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 on Saturday, as per Olympics.com.

Preeti Lamba won the gold medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase while Bal Kishan came in first in the men's 3000m steeplechase final.

Sonia Baishya also clinched gold medal in the women’s 400m. On the other hand, Jisna Mathew finished second in the same event.

Indian athletes had clinched four medals - two gold and two silver - on the opening day of the competition as well.

Preeti topped the podium in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event with a time of 10:13.06s. The 27-year-old was competing in the four-women field.

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, India’s Bal Kishan, who narrowly missed the podium at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok earlier this month, overcame a field of 14 competitors to claim first place. The 24-year-old clocked 8:51.34s to secure the gold medal.

In the women’s 400m final, Sonia Baishya pipped Jisna Mathew, a former Asian champion, to the top place on the podium. Sonia Baishya clocked 53.46s while Jisna Mathew finished with a time of 53.75s.

Sonia Baishya almost broke her personal best time of 53.38s, which she set in Bengaluru last year. The 27-year-old set the season’s best time of 53.42s in May.

Jisna Mathew’s mark, meanwhile, was the 24-year-old’s season’s best time, eclipsing the 54.13 she logged in May this year.

Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw) and Seema Punia (women’s discus throw) were listed to compete but did not take part in their respective events.

Apart from Indians, athletes from the Maldives are also participating in the 101st Sri Lankan athletics nationals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor