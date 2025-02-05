Sri Lanka recall Mendis, Nissanka for second Test against Australia

Galle, Feb 5 Sri Lanka have made key changes to their squad ahead of the second Test against Australia, starting Thursday in Galle. Off-spinning all-rounder Ramesh Mendis has been recalled, while seamer Vishwa Fernando and top-order batter Lahiru Udara have been released from the squad.

The decision comes after Sri Lanka’s bowling attack struggled in the first Test, conceding a massive 654/6 in the first innings, as Australia crushed the hosts by an innings and 242 runs.

According to Daily Mirror, Mendis, who was dropped from the Test XI and then the squad entirely following a disappointing performance against New Zealand in November, has forced his way back into contention with impressive form in Sri Lanka’s Major League Tournament.

The 28-year-old off-spinner has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 21.91 in the domestic competition while also contributing 260 runs at an average of 52. Despite his modest international record, with seven wickets at 40.85 in two previous Tests against Australia (both in Galle, 2022), Mendis is likely to be considered for the playing XI.

Mendis’ return is not the only change, as opener Pathum Nissanka has also been recalled after missing the first Test due to injury. His return provides a much-needed boost to Sri Lanka’s top order, which struggled against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.

To accommodate these changes, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Udara have been released from the squad. While Fernando’s seam bowling was not considered necessary on the spin-friendly Galle surface, Udara’s exclusion suggests that Sri Lanka is looking to rework their batting lineup with Nissanka’s inclusion.

