Subroto Cup Sub-jr Boys: Sri Lanka and Minerva Public School win big on Day 2

Bengaluru, Aug 20 Sri Lanka Schools Football Association and Minerva Public School, Mohali registered resounding victories, scoring double-digit goals on Day 2 of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Inter-School Football Tournament being played here at various venues.

Aston Haken’s hat-trick led the Sri Lankan side to a 10-0 victory over Gyanmata High School, DD & DNH in a Group B fixture played at Air Force School, Jalahalli. Umar, Areeb Pakeer and Vishan Anjelo scored a brace each while Mursheed also got onto the scoresheet.

In a Group E fixture at the Air Force HQ Training Ground, defending champions Minerva Public School, Mohali thumped SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 11-0 for their first win of the tournament. Lhungdim scored a hat-trick while Demami scored a brace and Tony, Yohenba, Rimosen, Azam and Rahup scored a goal each.

In other big victories of the day, Infocus India Public School, West Bengal beat Indira Modern High School, Haryana 7-0, Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram thumped Ebenezer High School, Tripura 6-0, and Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa overcame The Air Force School, New Delhi 5-0.

Day 2 results:

GROUP A

NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala 1-1 Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru

01 Goa Battalion, NCC 3-0 Maharana Pratap Sports College, Uttarakhand

GROUP B

Sri Lanka Schools Football Association 10-0 Gyanmata High School, D&D and D&NH

GROUP C

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan 4-0 The Army Public School, New Delhi

GROUP D

Mother’s Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh 3-1 GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab

GROUP E

Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh 1-1 Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chhattisgarh

Minerva Public School, Mohali (CISCE) 11-0 SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland

GROUP F

Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Tamil Nadu 2-0 Sainik School, Kunjpura

GROUP G

Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa 5-0 The Air Force School, New Delhi

St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh 2-0 St. Xavier’s High School, Jharkhand

GROUP H

Infocus India Public School, West Bengal (CBSE) 6-0 Indira Modern High School, Haryana

Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram 6-0 Ebenezer High School, Tripura

