Sudhanshu Mittal expresses confidence in "Bharat 11" ahead of Kho Kho World Cup

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Sudhanshu Mittal, the President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, expressed his excitement and optimism ahead of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from January 13. Mittal highlighted the preparations and the selection process that led to the formation of the Indian teams.

"The national camp held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the past month has been crucial. I am very happy to be here, and I am pleased to introduce to you the captain of the women's team, Priyanka [Ingle], and the captain of the men's team, Pratik [Waikar]. Both of them are experienced players who have represented India multiple times. We are confident that the Indian team will win the World Cup under their leadership," Mittal told reporters at a press conference.

He also emphasized the selection process, stating that 15 players have been chosen, with three additional players on standby. The selection was not only based on performance but also ensured that there was representation from various parts of the country, with a focus on the North-East and Kashmir.

"The selectors have done a fantastic job in creating a well-balanced team, consisting of both young and experienced players. All possible permutations and combinations were considered to ensure that India emerges victorious," he added.

Mittal pointed out the significance of the event, noting that the Kho Kho World Cup is the first of its kind at such a large global level.

"This World Cup will be a milestone in itself. For the first time, 24 countries are participating, and this is the first time that all continents have come together for any Indian sport," he explained.

He also shared his pride in the international recognition of the game.

"This is the first time that India's own game has spread across the globe," Mittal said, highlighting the global appeal of Kho Kho.

In an effort to unite the team under a national identity, Mittal revealed that both the men's and women's teams will be referred to as "Bharat 11".

"We have decided to name the team Bharat 11 so that the spirit of our country resonates beyond India. This name reflects the pride and unity of our nation," he concluded.

The event, backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will feature 20 men's teams and 19 women's teams from around the globe. The Indian men's team finds itself in Group A alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan, while the women's team is in Group A with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Indian men's team will begin their campaign against Nepal on Monday, following the opening ceremony, while the women's team will face South Korea on Tuesday in their first match.

Indian men's kho kho team: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.

Indian women's kho kho team: Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi. Standby: Sampada More, Ritika Siloriya, Priyanka Bhopi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor