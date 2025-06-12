Sudharsan should play: Harbhajan on India's No. 3 dilemma in England Test series

Nagpur, June 12 As India ushers in a new era in Test cricket with a young squad and a fresh leadership group, former spinner Harbhajan Singh has advised the team to embrace the challenge of the five-Test series in England with belief, patience, and fearlessness.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Vidarbha Cricket League launch in Nagpur, Harbhajan emphasised that India’s success in England will depend not just on skill but also on mindset. “The team needs to believe in themselves — believe that they can win. This team has the ability,” Harbhajan said. “These are the same youngsters — Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant — who broke Australia’s fortress at the Gabba. Now it’s their turn to make history again. The opportunity is massive, and they should grab it with both hands.”

India’s squad for the England tour reflects a significant shift. With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin having retired from the format, a new-look 18-man unit will take the field under the 25-year-old Shubman Gill, appointed captain for the first time. Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain.

While Jasprit Bumrah was a candidate for captaincy, selection chief Ajit Agarkar clarified that workload concerns ruled him out of contention.

“Gill is a new captain, and the team is quite young — there’s no Rohit, Virat, Pujara, or even Ajinkya Rahane. It’s going to be challenging, but I expect our youngsters to rise to the occasion and perform well,” Harbhajan said.

He also urged fans and critics to be patient with the team’s progress: “Just because they don’t win right away doesn’t mean we start criticising them. The team needs support right now. They’re going through a transitional phase — a new team, a new era — and I hope it turns out to be a successful one for Indian cricket.”

Among the key talking points in the squad was the inclusion of B. Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, both earning maiden Test call-ups. Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur have been recalled, while notable omissions include Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami. Harbhajan weighed in on Iyer’s absence, which has stirred discontent among fans and former captain Sourav Ganguly.

“Shreyas Iyer is a very fine player. He’s proven himself in ODIs, performed in the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and IPL. So yes, he should’ve been in the squad. But maybe the selectors don’t see him as a red-ball player right now,” Harbhajan said. “If I were part of the selection committee, I would have considered him. But this is not the end — his journey is long, and he might even be a future ODI captain. One missed tour doesn't mean his career is over.”

On the crucial No. 3 batting spot, Harbhajan backed the young Sudharsan. “In my opinion, Sai Sudharsan should play at No.3. He’s a left-hander, in top form, and just came off a very impressive IPL. His technique is sound, and I believe he could be the solution at that position.”

India’s five-Test series in England, starting June 20 at Headingley, also marks the beginning of their 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The squad includes a balanced mix of youth and experience, with the likes of KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar joining the young core.

Harbhajan made these remarks while attending the launch of the Vidarbha Cricket League, a new domestic initiative aimed at tapping grassroots talent in the region.

“Hearty congratulations to the Vidarbha Cricket League. Whenever a league starts in any region, it brings out local talent. Vidarbha has been Ranji Trophy champions in recent years and has a very strong team,” Harbhajan said. “It’s a big opportunity for the youth here — if they perform well, new doors will open for them to represent Vidarbha at higher levels. It’s a fantastic initiative.”

