Sukant Kadam wins silver at Western Australia Para-Badminton International tournament

Sydney [Australia], October 7 : Sukant Kadam, a top-notch badminton player, clinched a silver medal in the Singles SL4 category at the recently concluded Western Australia Para-Badminton International tournament.

Despite being the second seed in the tournament, Sukant Kadam faced a tough challenge from Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan, ultimately settling for second place.

The shuttler had a very good tournament defeating some strong opponents en route to finals.

He defeated Frace's Guillaume Gailly in 3 sets in the quarterfinals and also defeated India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the semifinals. Sukant gave a tough fight to Fredy Setiawan. The final score was 12-21 and 8-21.

"I didn't have a very good match in the finals, I could have played better and executed well. Though I am happy with how I have performed in the tournament. Now my focus in the Asian Para Games and this tournament gave me good match practice before the Asian Games," talking about the match Sukant Kadam said.

