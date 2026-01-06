Sutherland dethrones Deepti to claim top spot in T20I bowlers rankings

Dubai, Jan 6 Annabel Sutherland has emerged as the biggest gainer in the latest ICC Women’s Rankings update, reclaiming the No.1 position in the T20I bowling rankings following India’s 15-run victory over Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I.

The Australian bowler returned to the top spot after India’s Deepti Sharma dropped one place, with both players now tied on a rating of 736, the same rating Sutherland held when she first reached No.1 in August 2025.

Sutherland, the fast-bowling all-rounder, had previously reached the top spot in August 2025 after Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal slipped down the rankings. Despite contributing figures of 1/28, Deepti was unable to retain her lead in the bowling rankings and now sits second, just one rating point behind Sutherland. However, her performance ensured she remained third in the ICC Women’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings with 382 points.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also made notable progress, climbing two places to 13th in the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings. Her rise comes after a match-winning innings of 68 off 43 balls in the final T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, an effort that earned her the Player of the Match award and moved her closer to the top 10.

India’s dominant 5–0 series whitewash also led to other ranking gains. Amanjot Kaur jumped seven places to joint 78th, while Sri Lanka batters Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani made significant strides after scoring half-centuries. Perera surged 31 spots to 40th following her 65 off 42 balls, while Dulani climbed 77 places to 84th after scoring 50 off 39 deliveries, including eight fours. The pair steadied Sri Lanka’s innings after the early dismissal of Chamari Athapaththu.

In the bowling rankings, India left-arm spinner Shree Charani advanced five places to 47th, while Sri Lanka’s Kavisha Dilhari moved up one spot to 32nd, and Chamari Athapaththu rose three places to 48th.

Meanwhile, India’s Arundhati Reddy impressed with a quick 27 not out from just 11 balls and picked up a wicket, resulting in a jump of 21 places to 44th in the bowling rankings.

