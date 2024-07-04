Team Sea Sakthi from India gets standing ovation from jury at Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

By Shailesh Yadav

Monte Carlo [Monaco], July 4 : Team Sea Sakthi from India received a standing ovation from the international jury of the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) in Monte Carlo.

MEBC conducted an innovation presentation for the top six teams, which included Team Sea Sakthi. The members presented and got a standing ovation from the international juries.

Team Sea Sakthi fully assembled its boat Yali 3.0 and got all set for the clearance of technical inspection. The team got their boat tested in sea trails.

Monaco's Ambassador to India, Gamerdinger Didier, also came to cheer on Team India.

Speaking to ANI, the Monaco envoy said that the young minds from India came here because they are involved in developing new technology.

"They are very competitive, last year their result was better than the previous year. So we are crossing fingers for them and hoping them to perform their best," Didier told ANI.

Sumeet Anand, founder of Insight Growth Partners, a leading strategy-consulting firm advising global and select Indian clients on corporate strategy and strategic partnerships, also shared his thoughts.

"This is an extremely important event, it's amazing to see the energy of our young Indian students taking part in this very innovative competition. Monaco is known for Formula One, for fast cars and for a great lifestyle," Sumeet said.

"But it's also the centre of innovation in the field of energy conservation, and environmental conservation because the head of the state here Prince Albert II is very much focused on that. He's one of the leading voices on environmental conservation, which is why universities and students from all around the world are coming in MEBC, not to just speed with boats, but to actually innovate with new technologies and to show how you can do boating and yachting," Sumeet added.

Earlier, on the third day of Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, the majority of teams in the Energy and Solar classes had their first sea trials in the Yacht Club De Monaco Marina.

Late afternoon, it was the turn of the 15+ units in the Open Sea Class in the 2nd YCM Boat Rally that aims to bring together as many electric boats as possible to demonstrate their potential. Among those in competition was El-ISEO designed by engineers from the Ferretti Group.

"We are delighted to be here participating for the second year in a row at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. El-Iseo is a Riva with fully electric propulsion that is opening up a new segment in the yachting sector," Enrico Sgarbi, Communications Director for the Ferretti Group said.

A dozen Vita and Evoy-designed boats, including the six that will be at the sailing events for Paris 2024, selected by the Olympic Games' organizing committee, were also sailing along in Monaco Bay.

The 11th edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) has commenced, featuring 450 engineering students from 40 universities across 25 nations.

Team Sea Sakthi from Kumaraguru College of Technology is the sole Indian team to qualify for the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge for the third consecutive year.

