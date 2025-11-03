Telangana, Andhra CMs congratulate India's women team on World Cup title win

Hyderabad, Nov 3 The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and leaders of all political parties in both the Telugu states have congratulated India’s women's cricket team on winning the World Cup.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy praised the team’s brilliant performance in the final against South Africa, saying they have scripted a new chapter in international cricket history and become a true inspiration for the nation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to ‘X’ to congratulate the Indian team. “The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has scripted history by winning the World Cup! Our daughters have made the entire nation proud. Their remarkable performance, tireless determination, and indomitable spirit have inspired every Indian and left the world in awe. Congratulations to our champions!” he wrote.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan termed it a historic triumph for Indian women’s cricket. "Congratulations to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, for scripting history by defeating South Africa to win the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Every player displayed remarkable skill, determination, and teamwork, making 140 crore Indians proud,” said the Jana Sena leader.

“Special appreciation to Shafali Verma for her extraordinary innings and to Deepti Sharma for her brilliant all-round performance with both bat and ball. This glorious victory will inspire countless young girls across the nation to dream big and pursue sports with passion and confidence,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh’s HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also congratulated the Indian team. “And India are WORLD CHAMPIONS! What a historic night for our women in blue. Pure grit, heart, and excellence on display as we lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, defeating a top-class South Africa! Special salute to Shefali Verma’s blistering 87 that set the tone and Deepti Sharma’s clutch all round brilliance under pressure - champions’ temperament through and through! Sree Charani from Andhra Pradesh - remember her name. She will reach great heights in the coming days. This triumph will inspire a generation. Jai Hind!” posted Lokesh.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the Indian team. “The Indian women’s cricket team has scripted history at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, winning the World Cup after a thrilling match. The teamwork, confidence, and passion they have shown made the entire nation proud. It's great to see that a Kadapa girl, Sricharani, is part of the champion team. This glorious win will be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of Indian cricket. This victory is an inspiration for every young Indian to dream big,” wrote Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said the women’s team made India proud. “Such a fabulous victory! You made the country proud. Keep shining & keep inspiring girls,” posted KTR.

Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha stated that India’s women in blue brought the golden honour. She said Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma both delivered all-round brilliance.

“Shafali’s grit and Deepti’s composure defined India’s triumph, as every player’s effort contributed to this historic World Cup win,” said Kavitha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor