Tennis: Jannik Sinner avoids ban as independent panel finds no fault or negligence in positive dope tests

New Delhi, Aug 20 An independent tribunal appointed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has found no fault or negligence on the part of men's World No.1 Janik Sinner in the case of two dope tests he failed earlier this year. With the tribunal finding "No Fault or Negligence" in the case, Sinner will not face any period of suspension.

The independent tribunal, convened by Sport Resolutions, also accepted Sinner's explanation that the two anti-doping tests resulted from an over-the-counter spray, that included the prohibited substance clostebol, used by his support staff who gave the Italian tennis player message and sports therapy. The ITIA had also found Sinner's explanation plausible and did not hand him a provisional suspension.

Sinner was been found in breach of two Anti-Doping Rule Violations under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP), having twice tested positive for the prohibited substance clostebol.

On March 10, Sinner gave a sample for an in-competition test during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the result came positive, revealing the presence of clostebol, an illegal anabolic steroid that is listed as a non-specified drug on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list.

On March 18, an additional test also detected clostebol metabolite. If a player is found guilty of such offenses, the standard punishment is four years of ineligibility.

However, after each positive test, a provisional suspension was applied. On both occasions, Sinner successfully appealed the provisional suspension and so has been able to continue playing.

"The player explained that the substance had entered their system as a result of contamination from a support team member, who had been applying an over-the-counter spray (available in Italy) containing clostebol to their own skin to treat a small wound. That support team member applied the spray between March 5-13, during which time they also provided daily massages and sports therapy to Sinner, resulting in unknowing transdermal contamination," read a statement by the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

“Following consultation with scientific experts, who concluded that the player’s explanation was credible, the ITIA did not oppose the player’s appeals to lift the provisional suspensions,” concluded the statement.

However, in line with the WADC and TADP, Sinner’s results, prize money and ranking points from the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, where the player tested positive in competition for clostebol, are disqualified.

The ITIA, an independent body established by its tennis members to promote, encourage and safeguard the integrity of members' professional tennis events worldwide, referred the case to an independent tribunal to consider the specific facts, review any comparable anti-doping decisions, and determine what, if any, fault the player bore and therefore the appropriate outcome.

A hearing was convened at Sport Resolutions on August 15, from which the independent tribunal determined a finding of No Fault or Negligence applied in the case, resulting in no period of ineligibility.

