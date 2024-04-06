Tennis Sumit Nagal makes winning start in qualifying round at Monte Carlo

New Delhi, April 6 India’s No.1 Sumit Nagal cruised past 63-ranked Italian Flavio Cobolli in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 to kick off his qualifying campaign at the Monte Carlo Masters Qualifiers on Saturday.

From the start, Nagal put up a professional effort, exhibiting deft groundstrokes and superb court coverage. He kept Cobolli on the backfoot with his thunderous forehand. In the second set, Nagal took the lead with a break of serve in the fourth game and held onto the lead to win 6-2.

Cobolli fought with more vigour in the second set. But in the eighth game, the Indian star answered forcefully with a serve break, demonstrating his mental toughness. With confidence, Nagal ended the match with a 6-3 score.

This was his ninth top-100 win (seventh on Clay) and fourth-best career win (by ranking of opponent).

Nagal will next face the winner of the match between Diego Schwartzman and third seed Diaz Acosta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor