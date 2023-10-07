'Their game lights up court, makes India proud': PM Modi hails Kabaddi Women's team for historic gold at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the world No. 3 shuttler duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who clinched a historic gold for India in the 19th Asian Games on Saturday.

The Indian pair defeated South Korea's Solgyu Choi and Wonho Kim 21-18, 21-16 in a game that lasted for 57 minutes.

After registering a comprehensive victory, the Indian pair became the first-ever Indian badminton pair to win gold at the Asian Games.

"The electrifying duo of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 have won a Gold Medal in Badminton Men's Doubles. Congrats to them. Their game lights up the court and makes India proud always," PM Modi wrote on X.

In the first set, the South Korean pair enjoyed a three-point lead with the scoreboard reading 18-15.

However, the star Indian duo stitched up an unprecedented comeback into the contest, playing scintillating shots and rallies to win six straight points and eventually take the opening set 21-18.

After winning the first game, Satwiksairaj-Chirag riding high on confidence did not look back as they shifted through the gears in the second set to win the gold medal match.

