"This Silver medal is dedicated to people of Manipur": Asian Games silver medallist Roshibina Devi

Hangzhou [China], September 28 : Wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem dedicated her Asian Games silver medal to the people of her native place Manipur.

Manipur's Roshibina Devi Naorem bagged a silver medal for India in the women's 60 Kg Wushu at the Asian Games on Friday.

She missed a chance to win gold after losing in the final to her Chinese opponent Xiaowei Wu 2-0. However, Roshibina has upgraded the colour of her medal from bronze, which she won in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

"I am feeling good about winning the silver medal but I am also a little sad about not being able to bag a gold medal. This Silver medal is dedicated to the people of Manipur. I tried my best in this game. I will rectify the faults I made in this game and play better. I will train harder for the upcoming World Championships in November," Roshibina told ANI.

“Her Performance was excellent as last year she had won bronze. However, we were expecting gold, but we lacked a little. We will work on the shortcomings before the World Championship and she will perform well there too," Roshibina's coach Kuldeep Handoo said to Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Naorim received a first-round bye in the round of 16, and had her first-round match against Mubashra Akhtar of Pakistan in the quarterfinals. She defeated Mubashra 2-0 to reach the semis and assured herself a medal. In the semifinals, she narrowly missed out by a score of 1-0 to China’s Cai Yingying, but it was an amazing game nonetheless.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rohibina for her achievement.

"Our dedicated and talented Roshibina Devi Naorem has won a Silver Medal in Wushu, Women’s Sanda 60 kg. She has showcased extraordinary talent and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her discipline and determination are also admirable. Congratulations to her" the Prime Minister posted on X.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also joined in the celebrations with his message to Roshibina.

"Hats-off to Naorem Roshibina Devi for securing a well-deserved in the Women's Sanda 60kg category in Wushu, passionately upgrading her #AsianGames medal this time. With eyes radiating confidence, Roshibina displayed remarkable skills and indomitable spirit throughout the journey that has left everyone in awe. Etching her name, as she becomes only the second Indian to win a silver in Wushu in the history of the Games! Congratulations, Roshibina! You have made the nation swell with pride! Good Luck for future endeavors" the sports minister posted on X.

Roshibina Devi's first ever international achievement came during the Junior Worlds in 2016, where she won a bronze medal.

Roshibina has clinched gold at the Moscow Wushu Star Championship 2023, a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games and a gold in the 2017 Asian Junior Wushu Championships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor