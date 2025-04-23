‘To lose like that, it’s so frustrating’, says Tielemans after late Nunes strike

Manchester, April 23 Midfielder Youri Tielemans was left frustrated after Aston Villa fell to a 94th-minute goal in Wednesday’s (IST) 2-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Portuguese holding midfielder Matheus Nunes, who played full-back on the day, struck deep into stoppage time to seal all three points in a tightly-contested encounter in Manchester, ensuring Villa left empty handed.

The Belgian felt it was a game of fine margins, and that his side’s efforts perhaps warranted more from the game. "It’s very frustrating to lose (in the) last minute of the game where we fought really hard. We blocked pretty much everything other than their goal, their first one. We get the first chance, they get the last one. They score; we don’t. That’s football, it’s just really frustrating. To lose like that, on that last action, was so frustrating," said Tielemans to Villa's website.

Villa's season is at a very sensitive turn with four Premier League outings remaining after Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley. The loss against City means they still linger at seventh place in the league table, two points behind fifth placed Newcastle United. They could still push for UEFA Champions League qualification with games against Fulham, Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on the horizon.

The Belgian insists Unai Emery’s side will be “giving their all” to make it a successful season. "We've got four games in the Premier League left, so we're just going to give our all, get a good result in and be back where we want to be and hopefully be in the Champions League positions.

"Saturday, we’ve got the semi-final, which we hopefully can win and then we’ll see from there. We're now fully focused on that. We’re just disappointed for tonight and we just have to analyse and see where we can be better," he added.

