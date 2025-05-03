Top archers arrive in Bihar as Khelo India Youth archery qualifiers begin

New Delhi, May 3 Archers from all over the country have made their way to Bihar for the archery competition in the Khelo India Youth Games being held at the Sandish Ground in Bhagalpur will begin on Sunday (May 4).

The official practice for the competitions began on Friday with the qualifications round scheduled for Saturday.

Mumbai’s Aishwarya, who is making her third appearance at the event, praised the organisers for the betterment of arrangements.

“This is my third time participating in the Khelo India Youth Games. It feels really good, and the facilities are nice. International facilities are available on the ground. All facilities, including food, are of the top level. Khelo India is always well organised, but this time it seems to be even better,” Aishwarya told IANS.

The 2024 silver medallist, Tejas Salve, also praised the organisers and talked about how the Khelo India Youth Games present a great opportunity for all youngsters involved.

“This is my second Khelo India Youth Games, after having won a silver in the last edition. The arrangement is great, from the ground to the hotel accommodations, everything is top-notch. The official practice is underway, and the qualification round starts tomorrow, so everyone is getting ready for that. This is a great opportunity for all of us youngsters,” Tejas told IANS.

For the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Bhagalpur, the administration has made the ground and other arrangements in a grand manner.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bhagalpur Sadar, Dhananjay Kumar, also spoke on the arrangements and said that many future national games can take place in the city.

“The facilities have been made well on the instructions of the Sports Authority of India. We have kept focus on all aspects, including travel and accommodations, so players don’t have to face any difficulties.

“The arrangements for the stay of the boys and girls players have also been made in good hotels. “ The Khelo India Youth Games is a great opportunity for us as it opens the possibility that in the future, many more national games will start being played from Bihar,” Dhananjay told IANS.

