Tvesa Malik wins Supersport Ladies Challenge in South Africa for maiden international title

Sun City [South Africa], February 24 : Tvesa Malik opened the 2024 season in style with her maiden professional win outside India as she topped the SuperSport Ladies Challenge on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa. The Indian golfer, who has been in search of her form that saw her finish in Top-5 on multiple occasions, shot 71 in the final round for a total of 9-under 207. She earlier shot 71 and then a bogey-free 65 in the second round.

She won by three shots over South African Gabriele Venter (71). Paula Reto, who was tied for the lead with Tvesa after two rounds, was third with a round of 75, while England's Amy Taylor (68) and Lee Anne Pace of South Africa with 71 were tied for fourth.

The 29-year-old Tvesa, a multiple winner on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour becomes the second Indian after Diksha Dagar to win in South Africa. Diksha won the Women's South African Open in 2019.

Tvesa was tied with Reto after the second round, but then the Indian moved ahead early as Reto had two doubles and two other bogeys against two birdies on the front nine for a 4-over 40. Tvesa was in control after that and coasted to a three-shot win.

Tvesa, who got married to Indian professional golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu, said, "I have worked hard and was focussed on getting back to the Tours that I have been on. Sunshine Ladies Tour is a place I have enjoyed and South Africa has some great golf courses. The last three days have been superb, particularly the second round, when I could do nothing wrong."

She added, "I will hopefully carry on this form and this gives me greater room to plan my calendar and I will get into more events, some also on LET."

Tvesa has also entered the second event, the Sunshine Ladies Invitational from March 6 to 8.

This was the opening event of the Sunshine Ladies Tour, and the win makes Tvesa eligible for all events, including some which are jointly sanctioned with Ladies European Tour.

