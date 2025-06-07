UTT Juniors: U Mumba TT set to take on Kolkata ThunderBlades in final

Ahmedabad, June 7 After two weeks of intense competition, two teams -- U Mumba TT and Kolkata ThunderBlades -- will battle for the UTT Juniors trophy at the EKA Arena here on Sunday (June 8).

Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidharan, representing the team from Mumbai, will take on Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar from the Kolkata franchise.

In the first semifinal, U Mumba TT emerged victorious over the Jaipur Patriots despite an early setback when Trishul Surapureddy beat Prateek 2-1 in the boys' singles.

However, Prateek and Ananya pulled it back in the mixed doubles when they beat Trishul and his teammate Shreya Dhar 3-0. In the girls' singles, Ananya managed to secure a win in her first set against Shreya, securing a place in the final for U Mumba TT.

In the second semifinal, the Kolkata ThunderBlades triumphed over the Dempo Goa Challengers. It was a closely fought match from the get-go, with Ritvik edging past Sahil Rawat 2-1. The mixed doubles saw the Goa team pull one back with a 2-1 victory led by Sahil and Aarya Redkar, but a straight-sets win by Swara Karmakar over Aarya in the girls' singles ensured their team reached five points and secured a place in the final.

U Mumba TT v Jaipur Patriots

Prateek Tulsani vs Trishal Surapureddy: 8-11, 11-10, 5-11

Prateek/Ananya vs Trishal/Shreya:11-8, 11-10, 11-10

Ananya Muralidharan vs Shreya Dhar: 11-6

Dempo Goa Challengers v Kolkata ThunderBlades

Sahil Rawat vs Ritvik Gupta: 4-11, 11-10, 8-11

Sahil/ Aarya vs Ritvik/Swara: 11-10, 10-11, 11-7

Aarya Redkar vs Swara Karmarkar: 7-11, 10-11

