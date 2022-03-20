Venezuela's Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas sets new world record

Venezuela's world and Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas improved her own world indoor and outright records to 15.74m on Sunday at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022.

With her sixth and the last effort in a packed Stark Arena, Rojas surpassed the outright best of 15.67 metres set at the Tokyo Olympics last year, as well as her indoor record of 15.43 metres, set in 2020.

Silver was also decided in the final round as 2019 world long jump silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk took inspiration from the previous day's gold medal high jump performance by her Ukrainian teammate Yaroslava Mahuchikh to move into second place in her second-best event with a final effort of 14.74m.

The bronze went to Jamaica's Kimberly Williams with 14.62 metres.

This is Rojas' third straight world indoor triple jump gold, adding to the triumph in Portland in 2016 and Birmingham in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

