Vini Jr hattrick seals bittersweet 4-0 win as injuries threaten to derail Real Madrid’s season

Madrid, Nov 9 After consecutive losses against archrivals FC Barcelona and AC Milan at their den in the Santiago Bernabeu, Spanish giants and 2023-24 winners Real Madrid roared back into form with a 4-0 victory over CA Osasuna in the La Liga on Saturday.

A Vinicius Jr hat-trick alongside Jude Bellingham’s first goal of the season saw Los Blancos grab the three important points but the win will hardly be celebrated by the coaching staff as injuries threaten the course of the season for the defending champions.

Rodrygo, who has recently suffered from a thigh injury, was forced to be subbed off in the opening exchanges of the game. The main concern for Ancelotti and his men will be the injury of Eder Militao. With the team’s defence already stretched extremely thin, the Brazilian was seen screaming in pain in the 27th minute of the game and had to be stretchered off.

The 26-year-old centre-back missed a majority of the 2023/24 season after suffering an ACL injury on his left leg. According to reports, Real Madrid staff is worried that he may have undergone a similar injury but this time on his right leg.

Things seemed to be slipping away from Madrid until the 34th minute when Vinicius Jr dribbled into the Osasuna box and squeezed in the opener. The goal opened the floodgates as an overhead ball in the 42nd minute saw Bellingham chip the rushing goalkeeper. The Englishman celebrated with much relief after having been criticised in recent times.

Real led 2-0 at half-time when Ancelotti was forced to make yet another substitution. Lucas Vazquez, the team’s backup right wing-back who was covering after Carvajal’s season-ending injury, was also forced to be removed from the game. However Real did not remove their foot from the pedal.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin was the unlikely assist provider in the second goal as the Ukrainian’s delivery found Vinicius, who made no mistake in rounding past the keeper and tapping into an empty net in the 61st minute.

A mistake by the Osasuna defenders saw Vinicius grab his second hattrick of the season just eight minutes later and seal the 4-0 victory for Real Madrid.

