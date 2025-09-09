Virat Bhushan, Suvir Khullar gear up for their 20th Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], September 9 : The biggest stars of Delhi Half Marathon's newly launched VDHM Stars Club, Virat Bhushan and Suvir Khullar, are gearing up for the landmark 20th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race that they have both not missed in the last 20 years of their life.

The VDHM Stars Club, launched last month, honours the most dedicated runners of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathonthose who have completed the Half Marathon (21.097 km) race category 15 times or more.

Virat and Suvir are its most accomplished members, having been part of every edition of the annual event since 2005. The exclusive 40-member club consists of passionate and consistent runners who embody the true spirit of distance running and have become ambassadors for active living, contributing valuable insights and inspiring the broader running community

While Virat and Suvir are the most active members with all 19 Delhi Half Marathons under their belt. Rashmi Mohanty and Shruti Saxena are the most decorated women runners as they both will be running their 15th VDHM on October 12, as per a press release.

At 63, while most people envision a quiet, retired life filled with comfort, Delhi's Virat is finding that comfort in runninga habit he has diligently followed since 1978. "For 48 years, I have made running a part of my life, and there is no stopping, there is no end, and there is no finish line. It is such a persistent thing, it is a part of my journey, a part of the process of going on and on," he says.

His thoughts are echoed by 54-year-old Suvir from Mumbai, who had a different start to running. Suvir feels that running has instilled a discipline in him that he is truly proud of. "I was never a runner and was actually teased about my weight when I was younger. For me, the Delhi Half Marathon was initially just about maintaining the discipline of running year after year. I had zero expectations of reward or recognition; I was solely focused on the discipline. Imagine my delight when, in its landmark 20th year, they introduced the VDHM Stars Club. It feels like a reward for all the discipline I have put in over the years, and it makes me even more proud of my running journey," he says.

When asked about the Delhi Half Marathon and how it is special to them, both Virat and Suvir praise the way Vedanta and Procam organise the event each year. "It's amazing how the race has grown over the decades from a few hundred runners in 2005 to a few thousand, with people now struggling to get entry. Vedanta and Procam have done an incredible job, and the race has become a huge movement that has expanded running as a sport and is drawing in many participants," says Virat.

Suvir echoes his sentiments, adding, "It is one of the most well-organised marathons in the world. I do not even live in Delhi, so imagine for a Mumbaikar who has travelled there year after year for 20 years just to be part of a marathon each year - it is that good and special of an experience for me."

With all 19 Delhi Half Marathons under their belt, when asked what Virat and Suvir admire most about the race, Virat says, "You know what is good about the Delhi race? We all run together. It is an individual sport, but it is also a team sport, involving running in a group. It's such a delight to run, even though at the end it becomes tough for the racers."

For Suvir, it is a way to reconnect and celebrate with his family and friends. "Delhi is where my family and school friends are, so for me, it's always a celebration before the race by reconnecting with them, and then again after the race with all the Delhi food. Plus, I love the event, I love its energy, and it just feels like my own event when I'm there. I have run over 60 marathons, with one-third of them being the Delhi Half Marathon."

With the 20th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon just over a month away, both Virat and Suvir are all set to lace up again and run the familiar roads of the national capital while etching their names into VDHM's history books.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor